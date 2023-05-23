THE 9 CIRCLES OF HELL 🥶🔥👿 HOW SATAN IS TRAPPED IN A FROZEN LAKE

Source: https://www.youtube.com/@MythologyExplained





The Divine Comedy is a 14th-century epic poem written by Italian poet Dante Alighieri, consisting of three parts: Inferno, Purgatorio, and Paradiso. It is an allegorical journey through the realms of the afterlife – Hell, Purgatory, and Heaven – serving as a reflection on human sin, morality, and redemption.





The protagonist, Dante, finds himself lost in a dark forest, symbolizing spiritual confusion. The Roman poet Virgil, sent by Dante's beloved Beatrice, guides him through Hell and Purgatory, while Beatrice herself leads him through Heaven. The narrative explores the various punishments and rewards experienced by souls based on their earthly deeds and spiritual growth.





In Inferno, Dante and Virgil journey through nine circles of Hell, each representing different categories of sin, with punishments tailored to the severity of the sins committed. Dante encounters historical and mythological figures, using their stories to explore themes of divine justice and the consequences of human actions and behavior.





Purgatorio, the second part of the poem, is set on Mount Purgatory, a seven-terraced mountain representing the seven deadly sins. As souls ascend the mountain, they undergo purification through penance and spiritual growth. Dante's journey through Purgatory serves as a metaphor for the process of overcoming sin and embracing virtue.





Finally, Paradiso depicts Dante's ascent through the celestial spheres of Heaven. Guided by Beatrice, Dante encounters various saints and theologians, exploring the nature of divine love and wisdom. The journey culminates in a vision of God, emphasizing the ultimate goal of spiritual enlightenment and union with the divine.





"Since Dante, as brilliant a writer as he was for his time, never did any research unto the rivers he listed in the Inferno, his masterpiece is what I consider an absolute joke! This may surprise you, but all 5 Rivers of the Underworld are REAL rivers. All of them are located throughout Greece to this very day. Hell may not be physically possible to vist today, unless you count Florida, but visiting all 5 of these rivers in real life is still possible (when they're not dried up due to a non-rainy season. If you go to Greece, I highly recommend it because it is quite the adventure of a lifetime."