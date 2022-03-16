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General Flynn & Attorney Renz | Pfizer Whistleblower, "The Vaccine Glows" + Who's Yuval Noah Harari?
Thrivetime Show
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260 views • March 16, 2022
Annual inflation rate in the US accelerated to 7.9% in February of 2022, the highest since January of 1982, matching market expectations.
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/inflation-cpi
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/10/january-2022-cpi-inflation-rises-7point5percent-over-the-past-year-even-more-than-expected.html
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2019/september/15m-christians-arent-registered-to-vote-churches-across-us-participating-in-voter-registration-sunday

The world is discovering the evils of Klaus Schwab’s lead advisor Yuval Noah Harari - https://rumble.com/vxee5z-yuval-noah-harari-if-you-have-the-tools-to-overcome-human-biology...think-a.html

The real American champions are showing up!!! Learn more about Thomas Renz today at www.Renz-Law.com

Whistle-Blowers are showing up everywhere!!! - https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf
https://rumble.com/vxg8rj-covid-19-vaccine-the-vaccine-glows-pfizer-whistleblo er-melissa-strickler.html

The Common Sense Covid-19 Comedy Is Around the Corner - https://rumble.com/vvnbmj-comedian-jim-breurer-somebody-had-to-say-it-its-time-for-some-common-sense-.html

People Are Willing to Now Invest Their Time, Treasure and Talent to Save This Nation - www.Renz-Law.com

The Walls of Separation Designed to Divide Us Are Falling Down - https://rumble.com/vxd8c5-reawaken-america-tour-going-to-va-beach-51-tickets-remain-for-oregon-994-re.html

Andrew’s Wife Does Not Hate Me - www.BH-PM.com

The Medical Networks Are Being Developed - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Treatments

The Patriotic Employers Are Stepping Up - https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/

See Yuval Noah Harari's terrifying vision for the future:
https://www.amazon.com/Yuval-Noah-Harari/e/B00J21BCIW?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&;qid=1647336876&sr=1-1

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

Watch the ReAwakening Documentary for FREE At: https://reawakeningseries.com/

General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 51 Tickets Remain
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 994 Tickets Remain
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - Tickets Now On Sale!!!
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general flynnclay clarkthrivetime showattorney thomas renz
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