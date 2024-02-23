Create New Account
MEP Christine Anderson at CPAC 2024: "the EU is a HELL HOLE!"
Christine Anderson Discusses EU Parliament, Ukraine, Russia, German Politics and Alternatives For Deutschland  |  CPAC 2024 

"If Germany left the EU, the frickin green party would be OVER."


Courtesy of Bannons War Room


