Protect Your Wealth in Preparation for Impending Economic Collapse With Specialist Terry Sacka

Counter Culture Mom
Published a day ago


Many Americans are very detached and apathetic to our current world events, however, a catastrophic economic collapse is coming that we need to be prepared for. As the Chief Strategist for Cornerstone Asset Metals, Terry Sacka details the devastating economic consequences of inflation and the shocking specifics of why the U.S. is at a turning point. If the globalists have their way, Americans will be enslaved in a totalitarian regime, due to a digital currency that has the capacity to program users’ money. Terry insists that Americans must not use the digital dollar. An epic change is coming, and it is vital to protect your assets in preparation for the crash. As an Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS), Terry helps his clients build and secure their wealth.



TAKEAWAYS


Americans need to understand that the imploding economy is by design - it is pushing the U.S. closer toward globalism 


The digital dollar is a slave mechanism of programmable money the world leaders are preparing to mandate in the near future


America needs physical currency, because it facilitates a free market system and it cannot be tracked or traced


The U.S. will either become enslaved to Communism or there will be a return to Constitutional freedom after the upcoming financial collapse



