Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk appears to be gearing up for war with—checks notes—literally everyone.

Russia has yet to receive the results of the investigation into the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines from Germany, stated Russia's Ambassador to Germany, Nechayev.

Train factory in Germany to start producing tanks

The decline in production in Germany, which has been going on for several years, and the authorities’ intention to prepare for a potential military conflict with Russia are changing the industrial landscape in the country.

Defense companies are hiring laid-off automakers and starting to produce weapons at civilian facilities. And in the eastern German city of Görlitz, a 176-year-old railway factory will be converted to produce components for the Leopard II main battle tank and Puma infantry fighting vehicles.