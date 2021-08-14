Perception of "I"

So after watching this video the first time I felt a pain behind my right eye... Then i watched it again...

My thoughts..

If you use your body as your identifier and attach to it as if it is the "I" residing inside you.. then you are ignorant of who and what you are... We are not here to attach to this world .. we are here to learn to release or avoid attachments that BIND us...Locking us into the vessel/body we are using to experience this world/dimension for the purpose of evolving our spirits..

"You are not your body, You have a body."