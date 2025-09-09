Conan (2004, Playstation 2)

Conan is a beat'em up developed by Slowakian company Cauldron and published by TDK Recording Media Europe. It was only released in Europe. The game also came out for PC, Xbox and Gamecube.



The game is an adaption of Robert E. Howard Conan the Barbarian stories which are set in the fictional Hyborian Age, which took place some time after the sinking of Atlantis. Conan is a barbarian and an incredibly skilled and strong warrior who wanders around the lands in search of adventure. When he visits his homeland again to meet his remaining relatives, he finds their village burned down by an unknown group of soldiers. The last survivor tells Conan with his dying breath what happened, and Conan vows to kill every single one of the attackers.



Conan can jump, block and perform four different attacks. He can find different weapons through the game and switch between them. The game has some slight RPG mechanics, as killed enemies give you XP, which will improve your stamina and enables you to unlock new combos. If Conan dies by an enemy hit (except by ranged weapons, such as arrows), he is transferred to the realm of Crom,Conan's god, where he has a fight against a group of enemies. If Conan defeats all enemies, he will be brought back to life.In order to save, you need to find crystals which are hidden in the stages.



