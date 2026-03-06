They Just Tried to Kill Silver — Here’s Why It Won’t Work w/ Micah Haines

Precious metals expert Micah Haines is back to break down one of the most violent months in silver's history, and why he says the bull market isn't dying, it's loading. We dig into the 50-year cup-and-handle setup, what happens when 120 finally breaks, and why the CME "coincidentally" froze silver trading for 90 minutes right at a critical breakout level. Then we zoom out: the Fed's payment system going down, cyber-attack warnings on the banking grid, and a pattern of spring-loaded financial shocks that keeps repeating — and why the big banks' own targets may be telling you this is just getting started. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/