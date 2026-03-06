BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

They Just Tried to Kill Silver — Here’s Why It Won’t Work w/ Micah Haines
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
760 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
762 views • 3 days ago

Precious metals expert Micah Haines is back to break down one of the most violent months in silver's history, and why he says the bull market isn't dying, it's loading. We dig into the 50-year cup-and-handle setup, what happens when 120 finally breaks, and why the CME "coincidentally" froze silver trading for 90 minutes right at a critical breakout level. Then we zoom out: the Fed's payment system going down, cyber-attack warnings on the banking grid, and a pattern of spring-loaded financial shocks that keeps repeating  — and why the big banks' own targets may be telling you this is just getting started. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

Keywords
podcastbrighteoncontent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Belle Carter
The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite&#8217;s war on freedom

The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite’s war on freedom

Belle Carter
A strategic pivot: U.S. secures Venezuelan gold in post-Maduro economic shift

A strategic pivot: U.S. secures Venezuelan gold in post-Maduro economic shift

Willow Tohi
Mind Wars: A guide to breaking free from brainwashing

Mind Wars: A guide to breaking free from brainwashing

Kevin Hughes
The Remnant Rising: Exposing the hidden hand behind economic collapse

The Remnant Rising: Exposing the hidden hand behind economic collapse

Ramon Tomey
A costly reckoning: Tariff refund delays threaten to inflate federal liability

A costly reckoning: Tariff refund delays threaten to inflate federal liability

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy