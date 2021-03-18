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Finance Ministry: Part of the Russian National Wealth Fund’s assets may go into gold
bearcorner101
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60 views • March 18, 2021
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Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov says that the Russian National Wealth Fund may invest a part of its assets into precious metals.

“We are looking at the Central Bank’s reserve structure. The Central Bank includes gold in its reserves so the Fund is studying the possibility of placing this asset in our reserves”.

As of the February this year the Fund changed its currency structure by including Chinese yuan and Japanese yen.

The Fund lowered its share of US dollar and euro assets from 45% to 35%, yuan’s share stands at 15%, yen’s is 5% and the pound of sterling’s share remains unchanged with 10%.

Bank of Russia halted the growth of its gold reserves in March last year. The total amount of gold in Russian reserves stands at 2,295 tons.

http://www.finmarket.ru/news/5431055
Keywords
russiagoldcommoditiesgold pricegold bulliongold barsgold reservesgold bullprice of goldgold bugsgold marketgold bull marketgold forecastsformer ussrgold monetization
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