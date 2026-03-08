🎵El Eco de las Llamas The Echo of the Flames

Tex-Mex, Norteño-Banda, Corridos Bélicos, 12-string guitar, Bajo Sexto, Accordion, Punchy Bass, Snappy Percussion, Festive yet Tense, Dramatic, Male Vocal, 110 BPM





[Intro]

[Fast-paced accordion trill]

[Heavy tuba enters]

[Rhythmic "grito": ¡Así suena Jalisco, pariente!]



[Verse 1]

Señores, pongan cuidado, la noticia ya voló

Gentlemen, pay attention, the news has already flown

En tierras de Jalisco el destino se cumplió

In the lands of Jalisco, destiny was fulfilled

Febrero de veintiséis, la fecha no se olvida

February of '26, the date is not forgotten

Un trueno en la montaña le quitó al "Señor" la vida

A thunderclap in the mountains took the "Lord's" life

Inteligencia del Norte, satélites en el cielo

Northern intelligence, satellites in the sky

Marcaron las coordenadas para arrancar el anhelo

Marked the coordinates to tear out the long-held hope



[Chorus]

[Energy peak]

¡Arde el estado! El humo tapa el sol

The state is burning! Smoke hides the sun

Quemaron los camiones, estalló el descontrol

They burned the trucks, chaos erupted

De Vallarta hasta Zapopan, las calles son un infierno

From Vallarta to Zapopan, the streets are a living hell

Los muchachos traen la orden de retar al mismo gobierno

The boys have the order to challenge the government itself

En el Costco y en las tiendas, el fuego empezó a bailar

At the Costco and the shops, the fire began to dance

Nadie entra y nadie sale, ni para ir a desayunar

No one enters, no one leaves, not even for breakfast



[Verse 2]

Los hoteles son prisiones con alfombras de cristal

The hotels are prisons with crystal carpets

El gringo tiene miedo, ya no quiere el carnaval

The tourists are afraid, they no longer want the carnival

Guadalajara esperaba los goles y la alegría

Guadalajara awaited the goals and the joy

Pero hoy se escuchan ráfagas donde el fútbol reinaría

But today gunfire is heard where football should reign

Era un eje de mil rayos, centro de toda la red

It was a hub of a thousand spokes, the center of the entire network

Mandaba el polvo y veneno para calmar esa sed

Sending the powder and the poison to quench that thirst



[Bridge]

[Accordion solo - High intensity]

No es solo mercancía lo que mueve la empresa

It’s not just merchandise that moves the company

Es miedo y es castigo, es una sombra en la cabeza

It is fear and punishment, a shadow over the head

Igual que allá en el Oriente, la táctica es el pavor

Just like in the East, the tactic is terror

No perdonan ni al perro si el pariente es traidor

They don't even spare the dog if the relative is a traitor

Quince de la ley cayeron, la cuenta salió muy cara

Fifteen lawmen fell, the cost was very high



[Final Chorus]

¡Arde el estado! El humo tapa el sol

The state is burning! Smoke hides the sun

De Vallarta hasta Zapopan, las calles son un infierno

From Vallarta to Zapopan, the streets are a living hell

En el Costco y en las tiendas, el fuego empezó a bailar

At the Costco and the shops, the fire began to dance

Nadie entra y nadie sale, ni para ir a desayunar

No one enters, no one leaves, not even for breakfast



[Outro]

Ya me voy despidiendo, la moneda sigue al aire

I’m saying goodbye now, the coin is still in the air

Aunque caiga la cabeza, no se acaba el desmadre

Even if the head falls, the mess doesn’t end

Quedan cenizas en la calle y el eco de una explosión…

Ashes remain in the street and the echo of an explosion...

¡Jalisco sigue rugiendo! Así termina mi canción

Jalisco keeps roaring! That’s how my song ends!



[Big finish]

[Fast accordion flourish]

[Final heavy tuba blast]

[End]

