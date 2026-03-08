© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎵El Eco de las Llamas The Echo of the Flames
24 views • 2 days ago
Tex-Mex, Norteño-Banda, Corridos Bélicos, 12-string guitar, Bajo Sexto, Accordion, Punchy Bass, Snappy Percussion, Festive yet Tense, Dramatic, Male Vocal, 110 BPM
[Intro]
[Fast-paced accordion trill]
[Heavy tuba enters]
[Rhythmic "grito": ¡Así suena Jalisco, pariente!]
[Verse 1]
Señores, pongan cuidado, la noticia ya voló
Gentlemen, pay attention, the news has already flown
En tierras de Jalisco el destino se cumplió
In the lands of Jalisco, destiny was fulfilled
Febrero de veintiséis, la fecha no se olvida
February of '26, the date is not forgotten
Un trueno en la montaña le quitó al "Señor" la vida
A thunderclap in the mountains took the "Lord's" life
Inteligencia del Norte, satélites en el cielo
Northern intelligence, satellites in the sky
Marcaron las coordenadas para arrancar el anhelo
Marked the coordinates to tear out the long-held hope
[Chorus]
[Energy peak]
¡Arde el estado! El humo tapa el sol
The state is burning! Smoke hides the sun
Quemaron los camiones, estalló el descontrol
They burned the trucks, chaos erupted
De Vallarta hasta Zapopan, las calles son un infierno
From Vallarta to Zapopan, the streets are a living hell
Los muchachos traen la orden de retar al mismo gobierno
The boys have the order to challenge the government itself
En el Costco y en las tiendas, el fuego empezó a bailar
At the Costco and the shops, the fire began to dance
Nadie entra y nadie sale, ni para ir a desayunar
No one enters, no one leaves, not even for breakfast
[Verse 2]
Los hoteles son prisiones con alfombras de cristal
The hotels are prisons with crystal carpets
El gringo tiene miedo, ya no quiere el carnaval
The tourists are afraid, they no longer want the carnival
Guadalajara esperaba los goles y la alegría
Guadalajara awaited the goals and the joy
Pero hoy se escuchan ráfagas donde el fútbol reinaría
But today gunfire is heard where football should reign
Era un eje de mil rayos, centro de toda la red
It was a hub of a thousand spokes, the center of the entire network
Mandaba el polvo y veneno para calmar esa sed
Sending the powder and the poison to quench that thirst
[Bridge]
[Accordion solo - High intensity]
No es solo mercancía lo que mueve la empresa
It’s not just merchandise that moves the company
Es miedo y es castigo, es una sombra en la cabeza
It is fear and punishment, a shadow over the head
Igual que allá en el Oriente, la táctica es el pavor
Just like in the East, the tactic is terror
No perdonan ni al perro si el pariente es traidor
They don't even spare the dog if the relative is a traitor
Quince de la ley cayeron, la cuenta salió muy cara
Fifteen lawmen fell, the cost was very high
[Final Chorus]
¡Arde el estado! El humo tapa el sol
The state is burning! Smoke hides the sun
De Vallarta hasta Zapopan, las calles son un infierno
From Vallarta to Zapopan, the streets are a living hell
En el Costco y en las tiendas, el fuego empezó a bailar
At the Costco and the shops, the fire began to dance
Nadie entra y nadie sale, ni para ir a desayunar
No one enters, no one leaves, not even for breakfast
[Outro]
Ya me voy despidiendo, la moneda sigue al aire
I’m saying goodbye now, the coin is still in the air
Aunque caiga la cabeza, no se acaba el desmadre
Even if the head falls, the mess doesn’t end
Quedan cenizas en la calle y el eco de una explosión…
Ashes remain in the street and the echo of an explosion...
¡Jalisco sigue rugiendo! Así termina mi canción
Jalisco keeps roaring! That’s how my song ends!
[Big finish]
[Fast accordion flourish]
[Final heavy tuba blast]
[End]
