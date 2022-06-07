DESPERATE BIDEN USES MILITARY POWERS...TO PUSH 'GREEN' ENERGY PRODUCTION!

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
4931 subscribers
As Americans face record gas prices and inflation, President Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to produce more "green" energy alternatives like solar and batteries. Will this do the trick? Also today, CDC tries to push masks for monkeypox and Poland tells its citizens to gather sticks if they get cold or hungry as energy prices soar.