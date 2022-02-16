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Now We Know Why Trudeau is a Sell Out: Castro Jr. Publicly Admits He Admires China the Most Out of Any Country
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80 views • February 16, 2022
The day after Trudeau initiates his Step-Dad's old War Measures Act on the people of Canada a flurry of activity took place with the resignation of the Ottawa Police Chief and we also saw Justin Trudeau walk out of Question Period for the second time in two weeks when he could not take the heat. Can you believe this ego-maniac? I have never heard of a Prime Minister walking out of Question Period in back to back weeks because he did not want to answer unpopular questions. Trudeau is done. He has tapped out. In the end Trudeau loses.
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