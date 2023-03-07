Dr. Bhattacharya: The Economic Harm from the Lockdowns Killed More People Than the Lockdowns Saved

Jordan Peterson: "Especially when you factor in things like the decrement in educational attainment that emerged as a consequence of the suppression of schooling — because that's a whole lifetime of decreased economic productivity."https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1632599871915020288?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.