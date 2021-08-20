EP 2576-6PM VACCINE BOMBSHELL: MODERNA VAX HAS REMOTELY CONTROLLABLE NANO-BOTS?! THE PATENT IS SHOCKING

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Special Guest: Karen Kingston is a pharmaceutical and medical device business analyst. She has over 20 years of experience in business development, marketing, sales, public speaking, and strategic consulting. As an executive strategist, she is well-versed across the clinical, scientific, legal, and commercial aspects of the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Her clients have ranged from start-ups to industry leaders, including Allergan, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. https://dougbillings.us/karen-kingston/
Special Guest: Michelle Ford, President Vaccine-Injury Awareness League