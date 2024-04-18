Hezbollah publishes footage of the destruction of an AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar using an Almas-3 anti-tank missile system - part 2

Hezbollah publishes footage of the destruction of an AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar using an Almas-3 anti-tank missile system in the area of the Israeli Air Force airspace control radar center on Mount Meron.
