Jamaica Dancehall Artist silenced for "No Vaccine" track - Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE

When I first heard his song, I was surfing through Instagram. "No Vaccine!"

I was interested in the message.



What was the motivation behind this song? The message in this song is not one that is prevalent, especially in mainstream music.



What I learned was that his experience of this pandemic has been completely different than many of ours. In some ways, it has been very similar.



What I learned from our discussion was that he was into a more "conscious" type of Dancehall Reggae. His aim is to stimulate the public on sensitive issues; let people have their voice through his music.



His lyrics are not popular; some may be offended by what you hear. It's important to open oneself up to other perspectives. Who knows what you will learn.