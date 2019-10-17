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Breaking: Corrupt FBI (Under Investigation For Coup) Now Targeting Rudy Giuliani - 1654-6P
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595 views • October 17, 2019
The federal investigation into Rudy Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine and relationship with Ukrainian-American businessmen who were just arrested is much broader and more invasive than previously known.
Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is a subject of a counterintelligence investigation by the FBI.Giuliani maintains that he is unaware of the criminal investigations into his business dealings with Ukraine. E-Militia Article: Breaking: Corrupt FBI (Under Investigation For Coup) Now Targeting Rudy Giuliani http://ow.ly/Iz9d30pJl92

B4IN Article: Breaking: Corrupt FBI (Under Investigation For Coup) Now Targeting Rudy Giuliani | U. S. Politics http://ow.ly/viMC30pJl7K

GUEST: Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, and consultant. In addition to serving as president of Liberty Sentinel Media, Inc, he has written for a wide array of publications in the United States and abroad. His work has been featured at Drudge, Breitbart, Fox News, and many other outlets. And his writing has been published in major newspapers across America. In addition, Alex has authored and co-authored several books. One of his major works was an exposé of government schools with Dr. Samuel Blumenfeld called Crimes of the Educators published by WND Books. Alex also serves as a director for the organization Bear Witness Central, which works to protect and preserve the U.S. Constitution by educating the public in partnership with other conservative organizations. he serves on several advisory boards for education-focused organizations, including U.S. Parents Involved in Education (USPIE) and the Samuel L. Blumenfeld Foundation for Literacy. He is also a Leadership Fellow at the James Madison Institute, Florida’s premier free-market think tank. Alex serves as editor of G. Edward Griffin’s Red Pill University. For the last seven years, Alex has also been teaching advanced economics to some of America’s brightest high-school seniors through FreedomProject Academy, an accredited K-12 Christian school offering a classical education to students worldwide. He also has an education blog called The Newman Report


https://www.freedomproject.com/the-newman-report

https://twitter.com/alexnewman_jou?lang=en

https://www.facebook.com/alexjnewman86/


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