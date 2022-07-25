THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Monday 7/25/22 • ELIJAH SCHAFFER, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

GREAT RESET: WHO PUSHING MONKEY POX AS NEXT PANDEMIC FOR GLOBAL LOCKDOWNSThe globalists want to wreck society so they can rebuild it into something they can easily control

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