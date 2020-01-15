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Leftists Attack Matt Shea, Hoping to Expel Popular Christian Conservative
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11 views • January 15, 2020
The same tactics used to impeach Trump by the Marxist, authoritarian left are being used at the state level in Washington against a popular 6 term legislator, Matt Shea hoping to expel with lies, slander & no due process. VoteShea.com
Contributions to defense fund are not tax deductible.
They should be made out to:
The North Creek Law Firm IOLTA
With: “Matt Shea Legal Fund” In the Memo line.
Matt Shea Legal Fund
c/o The North Creek Law Firm 12900 NE 180th Street #235
Bothell, WA 98011
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Contributions to defense fund are not tax deductible.
They should be made out to:
The North Creek Law Firm IOLTA
With: “Matt Shea Legal Fund” In the Memo line.
Matt Shea Legal Fund
c/o The North Creek Law Firm 12900 NE 180th Street #235
Bothell, WA 98011
Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/infowars-life/cleanse-and-boost-challenge-pack?ims=hqmmt&utm_campaign=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV
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