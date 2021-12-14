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ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR - Milan, Italy 11/13 - 🔥"Right now it is the job of everybody here to go out and resist. Resist. Resist."
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90 views • December 14, 2021
"Right now it is the job of everybody here to go out and resist. Resist. Resist."
The words of a man prepared to die for liberty.
Robert F Kennedy Jr. Milan, Italy 13/11/2021
Freedom. Worldwide. We accept NOTHING less.
The words of a man prepared to die for liberty.
Robert F Kennedy Jr. Milan, Italy 13/11/2021
Freedom. Worldwide. We accept NOTHING less.
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