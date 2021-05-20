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"ECCE HOMO PERFECTA EST" ("Behold the Man Perfected"): A Post-Easter Oil Painting Timelapse
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3 views • May 20, 2021
#jesus #christianity #jesuschrist
BUY PRINT HERE:https://www.etsy.com/listing/690217594/ecce-homo-perfecta-est-behold-the-man?ref=shop_home_active_1
This is an easter painting that I wanted to complete earlier, but I didn't have enough time. The reason why I painted Jesus wasn't only for the Easter season, but to convey my version of the "Ecce Homo" Painting. I call this "Ecce Homo, Perfecta Est" ("Behold the Man, Perfected") Finally, I painted this in oil, which I haven't used in years.
The music featured belongs to their prospective owners:
Ave Maria-(Rendition by)Luciano Pavarotti
Ave Maria-Borrowed from here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQVz6vuNq7s
Follow me to see my artwork:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
BUY PRINT HERE:https://www.etsy.com/listing/690217594/ecce-homo-perfecta-est-behold-the-man?ref=shop_home_active_1
This is an easter painting that I wanted to complete earlier, but I didn't have enough time. The reason why I painted Jesus wasn't only for the Easter season, but to convey my version of the "Ecce Homo" Painting. I call this "Ecce Homo, Perfecta Est" ("Behold the Man, Perfected") Finally, I painted this in oil, which I haven't used in years.
The music featured belongs to their prospective owners:
Ave Maria-(Rendition by)Luciano Pavarotti
Ave Maria-Borrowed from here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQVz6vuNq7s
Follow me to see my artwork:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
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