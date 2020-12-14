© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Natural Rights: Liberty Doesn't Need a Government Permission Slip
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • December 14, 2020
Even though many people credit Thomas Jefferson for the natural rights principles in the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson himself pointed out that he didn’t invent those ideas. Instead, he wrote, he had adopted the "harmonizing sentiments of the day," views which were widely accepted and understood. From 1764 to 1776, Americans produced a rich series of pamphlets, resolutions and speeches which he based those principles on.
Path to Liberty: December 14, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty: December 14, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.