Suspend the Emergency Orders and Audit Vital Statistics

Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.



"I'm here to request that you suspend the emergency orders now and call for an independent audit of the local public health vital statistics data and assess local impacts of the emergency orders, how we have been effected this last year. We need to know that and the numbers will show us that, the extent of true public health emergency that you are not willing to open your eyes and admit to.



"These are the preventable deaths that have occurred under the restrictions that you continue to endorse. First responders across our county are witnessing the harms caused by the restrictions and by the experimental injections."