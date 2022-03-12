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How to Build a Dakota Fire Hole | ft. ON Three
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81 views • March 12, 2022
Jason Salyer shows you how to build a Dakota Fire Hole to purify water, cook food, or stay warm when you need to keep your flames down to stay under the radar. Check out this video to learn more!
#DakotaFireHole #SurvivalFire #SurvivalTraining
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#DakotaFireHole #SurvivalFire #SurvivalTraining
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Sponsored by Big Daddy Unlimited - Revolutionizing the Online Gun Store
http://www.bigdaddyunlimited.com
Survival Dispatch: http://www.survivaldispatch.com
Survival Dispatch Store: http://shop.survivaldispatch.com
SD on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/survivaldispatch
SD on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/survivaldis...
SD Amazon Lists: https://www.amazon.com/shop/survivald...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Survival Dispatch
https://www.youtube.com/c/SurvivalDispatch/videos
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