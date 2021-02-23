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SMART METER IS A DEW Connected To Smart Grids & Towers YT DELETED VIDEO
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824 views • February 23, 2021
4Th. part- I hope you got something useful- And remember over herd conversation sometimes opens deaf ears- 5G is the Baddest and Biggest Threat to Humanity even a bigger threat than HAARP that can remove the oxygen from over your house or State-
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