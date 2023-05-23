Revelation | Pt. 31 - New Heaven & New Earth | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Revelation 21:1-27 Revelation 21:1 New = kainos KAINOS = different from the usual, impressive, better than the old Matthew 24:35 2 Peter 3:10-13 New Heaven & New Earth with no stain of sin No more Sea Beaches feels like heaven on earth 74% of our planet is Water Sea = Chaos Genesis 1 Sea was terrifying for people in the ANE Sea represents disorder, violence and chaos There will be no more sea Revelation 21:2-3 Revelation 21 & 22 mirror Genesis 1 & 2 God will now tabernacle with humanity What was destroyed in the Garden will be restored in the New Jerusalem God will move headquarters to Earth Revelation 21:4 Every tear not just some People ask, "Will I remember lost family members who didn't make it to heaven? I don't think so I believe God will wipe certain memories from us He will remove shame I still struggle with shame for things I have done God has forgiven me but sometimes I don't forgive myself Heaven = Ultimate Freedom Complete Healing Every believer gets healed 3 Types of healin: Instant, Gradual & Ultimate What age? 30 Numbers 4:1-3 Priest = 30 Joseph - Prime Minister = 30 Saul = 30 David = 30 Jesus = 30 Revelation 21:5-9 Notice the cowardly All of these represent the works of the flesh in Galatians 5:19-21 Revelation 21:9-14 says, "One of the seven angels who had the seven bowls full of the seven last plagues came and said to me, “Come, I will show you the bride, the wife of the Lamb.” 10 And he carried me away in the Spirit to a mountain great and high, and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God. 11 It shone with the glory of God, and its brilliance was like that of a very precious jewel, like a jasper, clear as crystal. 12 It had a great, high wall with twelve gates, and with twelve angels at the gates. On the gates were written the names of the twelve tribes of Israel. 13 There were three gates on the east, three on the north, three on the south and three on the west. 14 The wall of the city had twelve foundations, and on them were the names of the twelve apostles of the Lamb." Holy City is already built = "I go away to build a place for you..." Comes down to earth Great High Wall = God is not against walls 12 Gates = 12 Tribes of Israel 12 Foundations = 12 Apostles of the Lamb Revelation 21:15-21 says, " The angel who talked with me had a measuring rod of gold to measure the city, its gates and its walls. 16 The city was laid out like a square, as long as it was wide. He measured the city with the rod and found it to be 12,000 stadia[c] in length, and as wide and high as it is long. 17 The angel measured the wall using human measurement, and it was 144 cubits[d] thick.[e] 18 The wall was made of jasper, and the city of pure gold, as pure as glass. 19 The foundations of the city walls were decorated with every kind of precious stone. The first foundation was jasper, the second sapphire, the third agate, the fourth emerald, 20 the fifth onyx, the sixth ruby, the seventh chrysolite, the eighth beryl, the ninth topaz, the tenth turquoise, the eleventh jacinth, and the twelfth amethyst.[f] 21 The twelve gates were twelve pearls, each gate made of a single pearl. The great street of the city was of gold, as pure as transparent glass." Wow Ruler = Made of Gold City is a CUBE 1500 miles per side 1500 miles high Current Jerusalem is 1 mile square New Jerusalem = Size of the moon Pic of New Jerusalem on America Dr. Morris of the Creation Institute Roughly 100 billion people have lived 20% Christian? = 20 billion Streets not just horizontal but streets vertical Wall =200 ft thick & made of Jasper 12 foundations made of 12 beautiful colors 3 Primary colors = Red, Yellow & Blue Humans can see 10,000,000 million shades of colors from those 3 primary colors Revelation 21:22-27 says, " I did not see a temple in the city, because the Lord God Almighty and the Lamb are its temple. 23 The city does not need the sun or the moon to shine on it, for the glory of God gives it light, and the Lamb is its lamp. 24 The nations will walk by its light, and the kings of the earth will bring their splendor into it. 25 On no day will its gates ever be shut, for there will be no night there. 26 The glory and honor of the nations will be brought into it. 27 Nothing impure will ever enter it, nor will anyone who does what is shameful or deceitful, but only those whose names are written in the Lamb’s book of life." 12 No Mores 1. Sea - chaos 2. Tears - hurt 3. Death - sting 4. Mourning - sorrow 5. Crying - weeping 6. Pain - suffering 7. Thirst - God quenches all desires 8. Wickedness - Evil is banished 9. Temple - Father & Son are present 10. Light - God's glory will shine 11. Closed Gates - God's doors will always be open 12. Curse - Christ blood has reversed the curse This is what will be no more What will be? Exceedingly, abundantly more than what we can imagine Gates = 12 Pearls Will be what you see entering into your final home

