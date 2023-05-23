Revelation | Pt. 31 - New Heaven & New Earth | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Revelation 21:1-27
Revelation 21:1
New = kainos
KAINOS = different from the usual, impressive, better than the old
Matthew 24:35
2 Peter 3:10-13
New Heaven & New Earth with no stain of sin
No more Sea
Beaches feels like heaven on earth
74% of our planet is Water
Sea = Chaos
Genesis 1
Sea was terrifying for people in the ANE
Sea represents disorder, violence and chaos
There will be no more sea
Revelation 21:2-3
Revelation 21 & 22 mirror Genesis 1 & 2
God will now tabernacle with humanity
What was destroyed in the Garden will be restored in the New Jerusalem
God will move headquarters to Earth
Revelation 21:4
Every tear not just some
People ask, "Will I remember lost family members who didn't make it to heaven? I don't think so
I believe God will wipe certain memories from us
He will remove shame
I still struggle with shame for things I have done
God has forgiven me but sometimes I don't forgive myself
Heaven = Ultimate Freedom
Complete Healing
Every believer gets healed
3 Types of healin: Instant, Gradual & Ultimate
What age? 30
Numbers 4:1-3
Priest = 30
Joseph - Prime Minister = 30
Saul = 30
David = 30
Jesus = 30
Revelation 21:5-9
Notice the cowardly
All of these represent the works of the flesh in Galatians 5:19-21
Revelation 21:9-14 says, "One of the seven angels who had the seven bowls full of the seven last plagues came and said to me, “Come, I will show you the bride, the wife of the Lamb.” 10 And he carried me away in the Spirit to a mountain great and high, and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God. 11 It shone with the glory of God, and its brilliance was like that of a very precious jewel, like a jasper, clear as crystal. 12 It had a great, high wall with twelve gates, and with twelve angels at the gates. On the gates were written the names of the twelve tribes of Israel. 13 There were three gates on the east, three on the north, three on the south and three on the west. 14 The wall of the city had twelve foundations, and on them were the names of the twelve apostles of the Lamb."
Holy City is already built = "I go away to build a place for you..."
Comes down to earth
Great High Wall = God is not against walls
12 Gates = 12 Tribes of Israel
12 Foundations = 12 Apostles of the Lamb
Revelation 21:15-21 says, " The angel who talked with me had a measuring rod of gold to measure the city, its gates and its walls. 16 The city was laid out like a square, as long as it was wide. He measured the city with the rod and found it to be 12,000 stadia[c] in length, and as wide and high as it is long. 17 The angel measured the wall using human measurement, and it was 144 cubits[d] thick.[e] 18 The wall was made of jasper, and the city of pure gold, as pure as glass. 19 The foundations of the city walls were decorated with every kind of precious stone. The first foundation was jasper, the second sapphire, the third agate, the fourth emerald, 20 the fifth onyx, the sixth ruby, the seventh chrysolite, the eighth beryl, the ninth topaz, the tenth turquoise, the eleventh jacinth, and the twelfth amethyst.[f] 21 The twelve gates were twelve pearls, each gate made of a single pearl. The great street of the city was of gold, as pure as transparent glass."
Wow
Ruler = Made of Gold
City is a CUBE
1500 miles per side
1500 miles high
Current Jerusalem is 1 mile square
New Jerusalem = Size of the moon
Pic of New Jerusalem on America
Dr. Morris of the Creation Institute
Roughly 100 billion people have lived
20% Christian? = 20 billion
Streets not just horizontal but streets vertical
Wall =200 ft thick & made of Jasper
12 foundations made of 12 beautiful colors
3 Primary colors = Red, Yellow & Blue
Humans can see 10,000,000 million shades of colors from those 3 primary colors
Revelation 21:22-27 says, " I did not see a temple in the city, because the Lord God Almighty and the Lamb are its temple. 23 The city does not need the sun or the moon to shine on it, for the glory of God gives it light, and the Lamb is its lamp. 24 The nations will walk by its light, and the kings of the earth will bring their splendor into it. 25 On no day will its gates ever be shut, for there will be no night there. 26 The glory and honor of the nations will be brought into it. 27 Nothing impure will ever enter it, nor will anyone who does what is shameful or deceitful, but only those whose names are written in the Lamb’s book of life."
12 No Mores
1. Sea - chaos
2. Tears - hurt
3. Death - sting
4. Mourning - sorrow
5. Crying - weeping
6. Pain - suffering
7. Thirst - God quenches all desires
8. Wickedness - Evil is banished
9. Temple - Father & Son are present
10. Light - God's glory will shine
11. Closed Gates - God's doors will always be open
12. Curse - Christ blood has reversed the curse
This is what will be no more
What will be?
Exceedingly, abundantly more than what we can imagine
Gates = 12 Pearls
Will be what you see entering into your final home
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.