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Syrian child war interview
network traumabasedmindcontrol
network traumabasedmindcontrol
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25 views • November 08, 2020
Source/Quelle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1df41p1OJkDrGd9Ckz-lgg
SYRIEN, 2017 | SYRIA, 2017
Eine weitere Geschichte über Kinder. Dieses Mädchen lächelt in die Kamera so als ob sie gerade nicht erzählen würde, dass ihr Vater gestorben sei oder sie nicht regelmäßig zu essen hätte seit Tagen und Wochen: Das ist ein Beispiel für eine extrem fortgeschrittene Dissoziation, könnte auch bereits ein Teil einer Programmierung sein: "Alles ist okay, ich lächle". So verhalten sich eben (Klein)Kinder die schwerste Trauma als auch satanisch/sadistisch rituellen Missbrauch oder MK Ultra erleben müssen. Je älter die Kinder sind, umso schwieriger wird es das Leid auf den ersten Blick zu erkennen.
SYRIA, 2017
Another Story about children. This Girl is smiling telling about the fact that her father died as well about the fact that she did not have meals on a regular basis over the last days and weeks. This is an excellent example for strong dissociation, could even be part of a program: "Everything fine, I am smiling." It corresponds exactly to children who have had to suffer SRA or trauma-based mind control or MK Utra. The older the children, the less you have a chance to recognize it at first glance.

More about symptoms of the little ones worldwide: www.traumabasedmindcontrol.com
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