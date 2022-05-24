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George Soros: Russia-Ukraine War Will Bring End of Human Civilization
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897 views • May 24, 2022
Today on TruNews, the team considers the comments by Open Society leader George Soros about how the current conflict in Ukraine could be the spark that blazes into the full fire of nuclear war.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/24/22.
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/24/22.
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
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