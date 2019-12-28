© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox News Backs Corrupt Establishment Dems' And Covers For Their Crimes
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
230 views • December 28, 2019
Alex Jones exposes the establishment media folding to the pressure of their masters and backing the dems' demonization of those calling to investigate the criminals on the left.
"Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/christmas-mega-pack?ims=kxpvk&utm_campaign=IWL-12daysMegaPack&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=ChristmasMegaPackUnderVideo
---------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
"Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/christmas-mega-pack?ims=kxpvk&utm_campaign=IWL-12daysMegaPack&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=ChristmasMegaPackUnderVideo
---------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.