Farmers Develop a Stronger Prayer Life After Wrongful Animal Abuse Charges - Janet McHenry

Forgiveness is a profound and integral cornerstone of the Christian faith, but applying it to our everyday lives is easier said than done. Janet McHenry lived through years of hellish court battles when her husband was charged with seven wrongful animal abuse charges after a massive two-day blizzard buried six calves and an old bull on their California ranch. Her husband was convicted of six felony charges by an aggressive judge, but later, the Court of Appeals unanimously overturned that ruling. Janet talks about how the experience taught her and her husband to truly and completely forgive the people who did them wrong. She is also the author of 26 books, including several that are focused on developing a strong prayer life.
TAKEAWAYS
When you lose your reputation in a community, it’s really hard to get it back, but you should always show the love of Christ no matter what
We all experience some kind of injustice or unfairness in our lives because life is simply unfair in many aspects
Jesus taught us how to forgive in Luke 23:34 where He says, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Good Ranchers (get 10% off with code TINA): https://www.goodranchers.com/
Prayer Walk book: https://amzn.to/3GsCFBP
Praying Personalities book: https://amzn.to/46FEbLz
Praying Personalities Quiz: https://prayingpersonalities.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH JANET MCHENRY
Website: https://www.janetmchenry.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JanetMcHenryAuthor/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/janetmchenry/
X: https://twitter.com/LookingUpFirst
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/janetmchenry/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/
TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.