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ATTEMPTED STABBING OF US MARINE VET BY FASCISTS & Why a 360 Camera is so important
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35 views • September 06, 2020
I'm using this video from THAT'S THE POINT With Brandon on YouTube, to highlight why 360 Cameras can be so VITAL. They Will Not miss anything around you, if the Camera Lenses (2) can see it. The Cameras also have nice image stabilization.
I was completely unaware of this technology before viewing this video nearly a year ago. I feel this it is YUGE!
Brandon has over 1.4 Million views on this Video & he has 155K subscribers. He is an Awesome Patriot Dude
WWG1WGA
I was completely unaware of this technology before viewing this video nearly a year ago. I feel this it is YUGE!
Brandon has over 1.4 Million views on this Video & he has 155K subscribers. He is an Awesome Patriot Dude
WWG1WGA
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