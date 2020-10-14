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Dagon (2001) Retrospective||Episode 0037: MetrObelisk Radio's Horror Thon 2020
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13 views • October 14, 2020
For today’s Horror-Thon Episode, we are taking a look at Dagon (Day-Gone). I felt that I needed to look at this movie with it being based off of H.P. Lovecraft, one of the masters of the macabre. I personally have never seen anyone talk about this movie and I didn’t even know about its existence until I found this on DVD at a local Pawn Shop for less than a dollar about a year prior to recording this episode. Is this movie any good? With Lovecraft being known to scare the shit out of you with his writing alone, does that translate to the screen very well or does it fall flat?
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Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MetrObeliskRadio:f
Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MetrObelisk/posts
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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