THE GREAT BRITISH & GLOBAL MORTGAGE SWINDLE. A FILM BY THE MICHAELS OF BERNICIA & DEIRA [FULL DOCUMENTARY]]

In the wake of the US sub-prime mortgage crisis, the UK housing market collapsed, the reality of which was much more shocking that the public ever imagined.
Insolvent banks were lending money they didn't have; mortgage fraud had been common practice for decades; conveyancing solicitors were giving illegal advice; whilst the police were violently enforcing the selective
application of the law.
Then, when all seemed lost, a call to action rallied thousands from all over Britain, in support of the mavericks who took on the might of the banks, armed with nothing except the facts.
Nine years in the making, The Great British Mortgage Swindle is an urgently prescient, emotionally compelling and ultimately uplifting film, which lifts the lid on institutionalised mortgage fraud and the brutality of eviction by court order.
Prepare to have your illusions about the banks shattered
Find out how and why 11 Million illegal UK mortgages been fraudulently registered at the Land Registry
See the film and become a witness to the callous brutality of fraudulent mortgage possession claims by the UK banks.
