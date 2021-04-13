© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don't let the world, man, and the enemy lie to you about the "jab"!
Follow
1
Share
Report
160 views • April 13, 2021
Please listen and share! Do NOT let the lies con you into getting the experimental innoculation!
Leave your email, or email me, and I will send you links to FIVE doctors and one chief scientist from Pfizer talking about how this experimental shot is bad news!
This is my first video getting posted here. I will share others that I have put on YT...this video got removed both times I put it on YT (within an hour)!
Cindy
[email protected]
Leave your email, or email me, and I will send you links to FIVE doctors and one chief scientist from Pfizer talking about how this experimental shot is bad news!
This is my first video getting posted here. I will share others that I have put on YT...this video got removed both times I put it on YT (within an hour)!
Cindy
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.