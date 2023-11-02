Graveyard Shift Ep81 (Israel-Hamas War, Al Jazeera & liberals are WRONG) by Dr. Paul Cottrell

Dr. Paul CottrellWebsite

https://www.the-studio-reykjavik.com





Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/paulcottrell





Buy Me A Coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/paulcottreA





Paul Cottrell (First Channel)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZyk2NYx6wGnpoJ7ApTxWKg





Dr. Paul Cottrell (Second Channel)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2uFLRODwiraqAY8lb5RSfg





Dr. Paul Cottrell (Third Channel)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_RW9q-IXT7N0XouJVgpdEA/featured





Brighteon Channel

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/paulcottrell





Rumble (DrPaulCottrell)

https://rumble.com/c/c-728277





Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0BABUduoochq/





BrighteonStore.com

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6411805.6d2277b&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6411805.6d2277b





Boomer Products

http://boomers-forever-young.myshopify.com?ref=16

PROMO CODE: PAUL





Podcast

http://paulcottrell.podomatic.com/





Books:

https://www.amazon.com/Paul-Cottrell/e/B07DSPV44D?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_2&qid=1609172968&sr=8-2





Twitter

@dr_cottrell

https://www.twitter.com/dr_cottrell





GETTR

https://gettr.com/user/paul_cottrell

@Paul_Cottrell





* Dr. Paul Cottrell does not represent Harvard University in any official capacity. His comments are his alone.





* Dr. Paul Cottrell has been awarded a Ph.D. specializing in finance, MBA in finance, ALM in the field of biology and has completed 2-years of medical school.





** Please contact your healthcare professional on your particular healthcare questions and concerns.