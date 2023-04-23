Elon Musk spoke against censorship in social media:

- I think it's very important to encourage citizen journalism. It's very important to hear the voice of the people... and let the truth be determined by the people, not the five editors-in-chief of major publications.

Full interview:

3 days ago, 04/20/2023

