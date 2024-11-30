© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet XIII The Keys of Life and Death
5 months ago
There are 13 tablets to what I call the "main" series, so I call it the finale. The last 2 are supplemental, making 15. We're gonna do those too.
The Flower of Life is believed to be a blueprint of all life. It starts with a single point in the middle and expands outward, similar to a big bang. It is also a representation of how everything is connected.
Thoth tells us to align our 7 chakras to the north and south poles of the Earth to harness the energy.
The term "avatar" means body. Thoth again makes reference to transferring the soul to a new human body, or avatar. Thoth and his boys are able to use technology to preserve the soul and back it up into different forms/bodies.
