The Warning: Preparing the World for the Illumination of Conscience thru Divine Mercy

Divine Mercy for America
May 16, 2023
March 20, 2023
Dave and Joan Maroney explore revelations from several mystics regarding the prophesied worldwide event referred to as the Illumination of Conscience or the Warning, but more importantly, practical ways to prepare oneself and family for this event that can happen to anyone at any moment as directed by Jesus, The Divine Mercy and revealed to St. Maria Faustina Kowalska in the 1930.
Recorded at Our Lady's Center, Ellicott City, Maryland
Dave and Joan Maroney
Mother of Mercy Messengers (MOMM)
Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception
Mother of Mercy Messengers (MOMM) is a Catholic evangelization apostolate under the auspices of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception based at the National Shrine of Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Divine Mercy for America is an initiative launched in 2012 based on praying and sacrificing for our nation the way the Lord instructed St. Faustina Kowalska to do so for her country of Poland in the 1930s. It is both a prayer campaign and a network of thousands of faith-filled Catholics committed to spreading the Divine Mercy message and devotion in deed, word, and prayer. A four-part Action Plan based on the writings of St. Faustina provides a clear way to respond to the problems and evil in the world today.
Members can keep connected by email or text messages and choose their level of participation. The popular novena group members conveniently receive the proper prayers for the day early in the morning so that they are available as needed.
If you are doing all you are able to live and spread the Divine Mercy message and devotion, then YOU ARE DIVINE MERCY FOR AMERICA! We want to be connected with you and to support you.
Jesus, I Trust in You!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NFobKkXN7Y
