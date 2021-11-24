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PART 1 - INTRO - 1 OF 6
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10 views • November 24, 2021
The intro is from 2nd Thessalonians, Chapter 2:1-6 then again does chapter 2 with verses 1-12. Following these verses, next up is The Olivetti Discourse, Matthew 24:1-51. Then follows Daniel 7, 8, part of 9, 10, 11, & 12 making note of the 1,290 days and the 1,335 days stated there. These dates will be tied together throughout the video. I finish with Rabbi Shaul, "Paul". Be careful to not make a man, Paul your idol. Yeshua/Jesus is God and man. He remains God. He said not to have idols.
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