Copyright © Doug Addison.

Posted as part of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/psalm-33-decrees/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "Do you feel like your prayer life is in a rut? I’ve got some great tools for you to use that will change your situation for the good!

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I unpack some truths of how to walk in new anointing and authority … and get the breakthrough you’ve been waiting for."