C4I = Call 4 Investigation, Sept 12, "The Legacy and Lunacy of the Royal Monarch's reign" Patricia JHS

Earth-shaking insider info on the reign of the late Queen's Monarchy
that is very hard/harsh to realize - that this is true - and all you
know is false!
Really -Don't believe this premise?? Wait until you view this video - 33 min.
"17 days of Mourning" - should turn into 17+ days of Rage at the Royalty's revulsive reign.
Provide some proof that this is wrong, or - reprogram the paradigms of your mind.
At least, - WAKE UP to what all's happening NOW!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.