C4I = Call 4 Investigation, Sept 12, "The Legacy and Lunacy of the Royal Monarch's reign" Patricia JHS
Published 2 months ago

Earth-shaking insider info on the reign of the late Queen's Monarchy that is very hard/harsh to realize - that this is true - and all you know is false!
Really -Don't believe this premise?? Wait until you view this video - 33 min.
"17 days of Mourning" - should turn into 17+ days of Rage at the Royalty's revulsive reign.
Provide some proof that this is wrong, or - reprogram the paradigms of your mind.
At least, - WAKE UP to what all's happening NOW!

