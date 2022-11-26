FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 65:1-4, Sabbath: 20221126

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Psalm 65:1-4, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, November 26, 2022

O my Almighty, Gracious, Merciful, Glorious, Holy, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the completed, but active Blood-Bought Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid on the Cross to purchase my redemption.

Merciful Father, because of Your Salvation and Providential Blessings to me:

1 Praise is due to You, O my JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS, in Zion and around the world; and to You, Heavenly Father, the vow shall be performed.

2 O JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER, You who hear prayer, to You all flesh will come.

3 Iniquities prevail against me; but as for our transgressions, You made an atonement for the world through the sacrificial death of Your Begotten SON, our LORD Jesus Christ on Calvary’s Cross.

4 Gracious Father, I am humbled and blessed that You sanctified and chose me, and caused to approach You in Your Glorious Throne of Grace to obtain Mercy and Grace, that I may dwell in Your Heavenly Courts. Your Redeemed Saints shall be satisfied with the goodness of Your House, of Your Holy Temple.

Thank You, EL-ELYON, my MOST HIGH GOD for Your daily Providential care, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 65:1-4, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *