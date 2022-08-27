Lions' Gate 8/8 Update, Breaking Spells #SpellsBroken

August 8th update, Lions' Gate portal 8/8 Leonids meteor shower. Ganesh is up next, have no fear, Lions! #SpellsBroken, I reference back to "Awesomeness in 2022" to be sure I'm on track with the financial markets for an update on that, and some money magic, the scripted narrative, the #PredictiveProgramming, the #PsychologicalWarfare continues, and it's mostly people doing to themselve b/c they are just now finding videos like this one that begin to describe how TV and this 2D fake reality of glowing rectangles has plagued humanity. Lots of ref's to spells, from live TV broadcasts to a warning in the 1st cartoon of Matt Groening's book, The Big Book Of Hell, 1990.





Here's how major Current-Paradigm #Spells get broken syntax and grammar. The best part- it has already been done at the quantum level https://www.lastflagstanding.com/





Matrices Reclaimed #Matrix reclaimed: Amethyst On Matrix: prints available here: https://bit.ly/3dhPh3p





E=M3/C Quantum Freedom Equation hat: https://etsy.me/3QhOBK4





Here's that link to the article about how the 1950's, 60's US Polio Vaxxes were contaminated with cancer-causing SV40: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC452549/









It is a Beautiful Day in VA! 8/8 Thanks Nancy, Telegram, Unitednetwork.news, memers





*Edited August 26, 2022: Edited because (1) this meteor shower is the Perseids, not the Leonids #AssociativeMemory And I didn't see a one of 'em this year. (2) because I tried to get rid of the blacked-out screen part, meme over it, etc. but it wants to be like that so there. and (3) to protect the ID's of Nancy and others whose names were in the screenshot of the "It's a Beautiful Day in VA! 8/8" pic- they didn't specifically authorize me to publish that.









Linktr.ee/MJTank108