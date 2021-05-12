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Wednesday May 12th 2021 Mankind Was Enslaved by a Cestui Que (Vie) Trust
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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420 views • May 14, 2021
This is the foundational truth the world needs to see what has been done to ALL of the people and why our PUBLIC courthouse is completely corrupt and the BAR members ALL need to be rounded up and put to the gallows once the massive Barratry is shown to the world and it all begins right here.

This is our moment if we can just take hold and bring truth forth.
The evil in this world is TERRIFIED as is the BAR [lawyers/parasites] the people will LEARN what you are about to hear.

Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST

Find Christopher at the below platforms...
God Speed!

Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Keywords
corruptionchemtrailsgodlovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral bankspublic courthousecourt filings
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