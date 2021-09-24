EP 2625-8AM HHS Whistleblower Jodi O'Malley Joins Pete Santilli Live   

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Jodi O’Malley told O’Keefe what led her to blow the whistle on the federal government.
“What prompted me to do this was when I was House Supervisor one night, and one of my coworkers had taken the [COVID] vaccine two weeks ago, and she didn’t want to. She went throughout this entire pandemic working in the intensive care unit, which pretty much was a COVID unit,” O’Malley said.
“She didn’t want to take [the COVID vaccine] because of her religious beliefs and she was coerced into taking it. It’s like nobody — nobody should have to decide between their livelihood, being ‘a part of the team in the hospital,’ or take the [COVID] vaccine.”
O’Malley said it is more important to shine a light on corruption than to fear retaliation from the powers that be: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18830
9AM Guest: Jodi O’Malley MSN-RN. A federal whistleblower on the COVID-19 Vaccine and it’s adverse reactions and impact it is having on our community and society. https://www.givesendgo.com/Vaccinewhistleblower Instagram @nursefornatives
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