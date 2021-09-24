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EP 2625-8AM HHS Whistleblower Jodi O'Malley Joins Pete Santilli Live
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110 views • September 24, 2021
EP 2625-8AM HHS Whistleblower Jodi O'Malley Joins Pete Santilli Live   

Jodi O’Malley  told O’Keefe what led her to blow the whistle on the federal government.
“What prompted me to do this was when I was House Supervisor one night, and one of my coworkers had taken the [COVID] vaccine two weeks ago, and she didn’t want to. She went throughout this entire pandemic working in the intensive care unit, which pretty much was a COVID unit,” O’Malley said.

“She didn’t want to take [the COVID vaccine] because of her religious beliefs and she was coerced into taking it. It’s like nobody — nobody should have to decide between their livelihood, being ‘a part of the team in the hospital,’ or take the [COVID] vaccine.”
O’Malley said it is more important to shine a light on corruption than to fear retaliation from the powers that be: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18830 

9AM Guest: Jodi O’Malley MSN-RN. A federal whistleblower on the COVID-19 Vaccine and it’s adverse reactions and impact it is having on our community and society. https://www.givesendgo.com/Vaccinewhistleblower  Instagram  @nursefornatives
 
 
 
 
 
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