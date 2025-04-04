Bashkir ethnic song Homay by AY YOLA reaches Shazam's Top 7.

The song by father and daughter from Russia's Ufa city gained popularity thanks to TikTok and Instagram.

The Bashkirs are a Turkic ethnic group indigenous to Russia. Bashkir is located to the west of the southern Ural Mountains and extending to the Volga River.





@RussianBaZa