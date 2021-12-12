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KLAUS SCHWAB'S SCHOOL FOR COVID DICTATORS, PLAN FOR THE 'GREAT RESET'
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513 views • December 12, 2021
KLAUS SCHWAB'S SCHOOL FOR COVID DICTATORS, PLAN FOR THE 'GREAT RESET'
Economist Ernst Wolff believes a hidden alliance of political and business leaders is exploiting the pandemic with the aim of crashing national economies and introducing a global digital currency, RAIR reports.
How come more than 190 governments from around the world ended up dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in almost exactly the same way, with lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccination passports now commonplace everywhere? The answer may lie in the Young Global Leaders School, founded and led by Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, and which many of today's prominent political and business leaders have gone through on their way to the top.
German economist, journalist and author Ernst Wolff has revealed some facts about Schwab's "Young Global Leaders" school in a video from the German Corona Commission podcast that are relevant to understanding world events during the pandemic. Wolff is best known as a critic of the globalist financial system, but lately he has focused on exposing what he sees as the hidden agenda behind the anti-covid measures being taken around the world.
Mysterious Beginning
The story begins with the World Economic Forum (WEF), an NGO founded by Klaus Schwab, a German economist and mechanical engineer, in Switzerland in 1971, when he was only 32 years old. The WEF is best known to the general public for the annual conferences it hosts each January in Davos, Switzerland, where political and business leaders from around the world gather to discuss the issues of the moment. Today it is one of the most important networks in the world for the globalist power elite, funded by about a thousand multinational corporations.
Originally called the European Management Forum until 1987, the WEF managed to bring together 440 executives from 31 countries at its very first meeting in February 1971, which, as Wolff notes, was an unexpected feat for someone like Schwab, who previously had very few international or had professional experience. Wolff thinks this is due to the contacts Schwab made during his university education, including with none other than former national security adviser and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Wolff also points out that while Schwab was there, Harvard Business School was planning its own management forum, and it's possible Harvard eventually delegated the task of organizing it to him.
Initially, the forum only brought together people from the economic sector, but it soon attracted politicians, prominent figures from the media (including the BBC and CNN), and even celebrities.
More! Dutch
https://dissident.one/2021/11/14/23131/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/qAuc07R9lIgP/
Economist Ernst Wolff believes a hidden alliance of political and business leaders is exploiting the pandemic with the aim of crashing national economies and introducing a global digital currency, RAIR reports.
How come more than 190 governments from around the world ended up dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in almost exactly the same way, with lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccination passports now commonplace everywhere? The answer may lie in the Young Global Leaders School, founded and led by Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, and which many of today's prominent political and business leaders have gone through on their way to the top.
German economist, journalist and author Ernst Wolff has revealed some facts about Schwab's "Young Global Leaders" school in a video from the German Corona Commission podcast that are relevant to understanding world events during the pandemic. Wolff is best known as a critic of the globalist financial system, but lately he has focused on exposing what he sees as the hidden agenda behind the anti-covid measures being taken around the world.
Mysterious Beginning
The story begins with the World Economic Forum (WEF), an NGO founded by Klaus Schwab, a German economist and mechanical engineer, in Switzerland in 1971, when he was only 32 years old. The WEF is best known to the general public for the annual conferences it hosts each January in Davos, Switzerland, where political and business leaders from around the world gather to discuss the issues of the moment. Today it is one of the most important networks in the world for the globalist power elite, funded by about a thousand multinational corporations.
Originally called the European Management Forum until 1987, the WEF managed to bring together 440 executives from 31 countries at its very first meeting in February 1971, which, as Wolff notes, was an unexpected feat for someone like Schwab, who previously had very few international or had professional experience. Wolff thinks this is due to the contacts Schwab made during his university education, including with none other than former national security adviser and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Wolff also points out that while Schwab was there, Harvard Business School was planning its own management forum, and it's possible Harvard eventually delegated the task of organizing it to him.
Initially, the forum only brought together people from the economic sector, but it soon attracted politicians, prominent figures from the media (including the BBC and CNN), and even celebrities.
More! Dutch
https://dissident.one/2021/11/14/23131/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/qAuc07R9lIgP/
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