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Is THIS Putin's long-term goal for Russia by invading Ukraine?
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90 views • March 01, 2022
Glenn Beck.
President Vladimir Putin took both Glenn and his head researcher, Jason Buttrill, ‘by surprise’ when he invaded Ukraine on Thursday — just as U.S. intelligence had predicted. So, where do we go from here? What kind of US sanctions on Russia should we expect from President Biden? What is Ukraine’s strategy militarily, will this escalate into a full ground war, and WHAT could Putin possibly gain from this? Jason and Glenn break down Putin’s possible, long-term goal & more…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9VWv0qWiD8
President Vladimir Putin took both Glenn and his head researcher, Jason Buttrill, ‘by surprise’ when he invaded Ukraine on Thursday — just as U.S. intelligence had predicted. So, where do we go from here? What kind of US sanctions on Russia should we expect from President Biden? What is Ukraine’s strategy militarily, will this escalate into a full ground war, and WHAT could Putin possibly gain from this? Jason and Glenn break down Putin’s possible, long-term goal & more…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9VWv0qWiD8
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