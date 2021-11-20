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Gov. Lee Makes Nationwide Pitch to Join Tennessee Highway Patrol
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260 views • November 20, 2021
Gov. Lee Makes Nationwide Pitch to Join Tennessee Highway Patrol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long announced efforts to relocate qualified law enforcement who are leaving states with restrictive mandates.

“There are many highly skilled law enforcement personnel who want to work in a state that doesn’t get in the middle of personal health decisions yet also provides for a wonderful quality of life,” said Gov. Lee. “As we’ve ramped up efforts to get more state troopers on the road, we want these men and women to consider Tennessee and we will assist with their relocation expenses.”

The script of the pitch reads:

I’ve got a message today for cops in New York all the way to sheriff deputies out in Los Angeles: We want you to join the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Our force is one of the most professional in the country, and we won’t get between you and your doctor.

We believe you’d be a great fit for our state and will help cover your moving expenses.

Let me tell you why Tennessee would be a great fit for you.

Here in Tennessee, we have so much to offer - like a low cost of living and no income tax.

We’ve got a beautiful state with everything from backroads to Broadway in Nashville. And for you, there’s an open road to opportunity.

In Tennessee, you’ll be given our full support and respect, and I’ll work to make sure your freedoms are protected.

We stand with our law enforcement, and we’ll stand with you, too.

If you’re looking for America at Its Best, come to Tennessee.
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