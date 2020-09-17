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COVID BIOWEAPON OF THE BANKERS (Harry Vox)
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193 views • September 17, 2020
Helen of Destroy

Totalitarianism is funded through a complex, impenetrable, covert network of Trusts, Foundations, Funds, Shell Corporations, Shares - all highly secretive and all of them busily funding the technology of oppression and paying off the political establishment to implement this plan. The UN and World Economic Forum are the primary official visible instruments of the City of London banking dynasties and their tentacles are reaching deep into every household, organization and into the psyche of the American mind to implement this plan to the total enslavement of the human race.

Their purpose it to steal all the land and building deeds and install a human tracking and control system so that this tiny handful of trillionaires can keep their grip on power. And here’s the thing, even millionaires aren’t safe anymore from the rapacious greed of the billionaires and trillionaires.

This is the end game people!
(reposted from Harry Vox's channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3MPQh9s_xk
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fdacdcautismvaccineuncontrolbankerswhopandemicliabilitydeathsbioweaponmodernawefcovid-19helen of destroyharry vox
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